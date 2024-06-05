Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they are soon going to embrace parenthood. Deepika is due in September. Of late, the actor has been garnering headlines for her baby bump.

Ever since Deepika has stepped out in the city, netizens have mixed reactions to her flaunting baby bump.

Deepika Padukone goes on a dinner date with Ranveer Singh and poses with restaurant staff

A section of netizens have stated that Deepika's baby bump is fake as it appears or disappears while some say that in four months, she will be delivering a kid and her baby bump looks almost negligible.

It all started after Deepika and Ranveer stepped out to vote in Bandra. Deepika's baby bump was visible. And three days later she attended an event for her brand where her baby bump was once again visible, but netizens questioned it again.

Last week, when Ranveer was off for Ambani's pre-wedding, netizens questioned Ranveer for his absence especially leaving his pregnant wife. During that time, Deepika was seen hanging out for dinner with her mother. She was spotted twice.

As soon as Ranveer came, on Monday evening, once again Deepika was seen dining with her mom and accompanying them was Ranveer Singh, once again Deepika's baby bump was hidden.

Netizens thronged to social media and questioned the curious case of Deepika's baby bump a section of netizens were of the view that she isn't looking pregnant at all.

For the dinner, Deepika wore a dull lengthy baggy check red and white outfit. She also wore specs which reminded us of her look from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewane.

Several videos and pictures of Deepika have surfaced on social media.

A video shows Deepika sitting cross-legged inside the car, despite being pregnant, while, there was no baby bump visible.

Another clip shows, Ranveer holding her hand and helping her walk towards the car.

Here's how netizens reacted

A user mentioned, "She forgot to wear her baby bump today ! .."

Another wrote, "How can she sit crossed leg like that if she has such a big bump? We know it's fake she is doing surrogacy..."

The third user wrote, "No baby bump today ....she is trying to fool everyone that she is pregnant.."

Meanwhile, Deepika's fan club posted a photo featuring Ranveer and Deepika where the actors can be seen posing for a selfie with the restaurant staff and their team.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898D and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh will be seenin Don 3 and Shaktimaan.