The "Retro star," as he refers to himself, Dulquer Salmaan, has had a hattrick in his Telugu film career, with his latest film Lucky Bashkar being a huge box office hit. The actor debuted with Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, in which he portrayed the role of Gemini Ganeshan, husband of Savitri, and garnered a lot of praise from the audience for his negative role.

His second Telugu film, Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, starring Dulquer as Ram and Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, was a blockbuster hit and the songs are still fresh in audiences' minds.

At the success meeting of the film Lucky Bashkar, director Nag Ashwin recalls an interesting anecdote about the actor and his reluctance to take up the role. He recalls saying that Dulquer straight-up rejected the role without even reading the script.

Nag Ashwin revealed that Dulquer was unsure if he could speak Telugu and whether the audience would accept him in the Telugu film industry, as he was very new to the industry and the language. However, the director also took pride in the fact that the star did complete justice in his Telugu films as well over the years, which have been nothing less than hat tricks at the box office and also have given him a huge Telugu fan base.

He said, "In Chennai when I went to narrate Mahanati to Dulquer Garu. He said he can't do Telugu films. How will I speak the language? Will people even watch me? They are going to be like this guy doesn't know the language. And then, cut to six years later and one hat trick later, three blockbusters later, he's more of a Telugu superstar now than so many. So super happy, sir, and thank you."

Ever since the release of Lucky Bashkar, it has been receiving immense praise and great response from the audience despite being released alongside other big-budget films. It has been keeping the audiences engaged, and Dulquer's performance has gained him more new fans.

This might be Dulquer's first 100-crore club film if it continues to perform well in the theatres. After a break due to his health conditions, Dulquer is all set with his upcoming films like Kaantha and Akasham Lo Oka Tara to entertain the audiences. As the actor is receiving huge praise in the Telugu industry, we would love to see him in a Malayalam film, as it has been way too long since he has given a Malayalam hit film.