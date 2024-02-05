In a novel approach to promote honesty among school children, Growell Public School for Girls in Badaut town, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has introduced the 'Almirah of Honesty.' This unique initiative involves a cupboard filled with various stationery items, enticing students to purchase what they need.

What sets this initiative apart is the payment method. Instead of handing the money to a person, students are encouraged to offer their payments to an idol of Lord Ganesha placed alongside the cupboard. Kamaldeep Jindal, the school's principal, shared that the purpose is to instill honesty and a sense of fear of God among the children.

Operational for the past 10 days, the Almirah of Honesty has been receiving daily payments ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500. Remarkably, there are no CCTV cameras monitoring the transactions. Jindal mentioned that the inventory is checked at the end of the day, and so far, no discrepancies have been found. In fact, they have discovered extra money in the box, indicating the success of the initiative.

Explaining the concept further, Jindal highlighted that the Ganesha idol plays a crucial role, serving as a symbolic manager resembling an accountant. This creates the impression that Lord Ganesha is the facility's owner, fostering sincerity among the students.

When asked about the religion-wise response of students, Jindal clarified that the school is solely focused on the spiritual development of all the children, irrespective of any particular religion. He mentioned the presence of all religions' symbols, like Santa Claus at the reception and a statue of Lord Buddha on the premises, emphasizing the school's commitment to teaching students the principles of various religious texts and promoting respect for all religions.

