Rahul Gandhi in his first reaction after being convicted by a Surat court on Thursday said, "my religion is truth".

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence, truth is my God, and non-violence is a way to achieve it."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted (in Hindi) and said, "The fearful powers are using all methods to down the voice of Rahul Gandhi, but my brother has never been afraid. We have lived while speaking the truth and will always speak the truth and raise voice for the nation."

She said that Rahul's strength is the power of truth and the crores of people behind him.

Congress Party Reacts

Congress party on Thursday said that sentencing of MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of jail by a Surat district court in a defamation case is an attempt to "influence" the judiciary and that "democracy is in danger".

"There is an attempt to suppress the media, there is an attempt to influence the judiciary and they are taking action against the people of different political parties at this level," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while reacting on the development.

"We keep saying our democracy is in danger as there is pressure on judiciary, ECI, ED and they're all misused. All decisions are made under influence. Such comments are common. Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with NDA government," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Earlier in the day, the Surat District Court sentenced Gandhi to two years jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged "Modi surname" remarks.

Moments later, the court granted him bail, and stayed its order for a period of 30 days so the Congress leader can appeal in a higher court.

To appeal in higher court: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that they will appeal in higher courts against the conviction of Rahil Gandhi.

In a tweet (in Hindi) he said, "Coward, dictator BJP government is rattled by Rahul Gandhi and the opposition because we are exposing their bad deeds by demanding JPC. Modi government has gone politically bankrupt. It sends ED, police and lodges cases against speeches.

"We will appeal in higher courts."

However, on Rahul Gandhi's plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

Gandhi has maintained that there was no mala fide intention on his part when he made the statement in question.

(With inputs from IANS)