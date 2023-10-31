Internet sensation Uorfi Javed often grabs headlines for her sartorial choices. Not many know that Uorfi designs her own outfits and proudly calls it DIY by Uorfi. The reality show star is often criticised by netizens for her sartorial choices. Being unabashed and upfront, the actor gives a bold and fiery reply to trolls.

From tape to rope, candy floss or shirts, she has created outfits for herself with every object that she comes across.

Uorfi Javed gets death threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' look

Recently, Uorfi recreated Rajpal Yadav's look from the movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which received mixed responses.

However, claimed that she has received rape and death threats. She took to social media and shared a collage of her red painted get up with agarbatti above her ears.

I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash :/ pic.twitter.com/pOl9FvTYzT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) October 30, 2023

Uorfi received an email from two different email IDs. The first email came to her from a person named Nikhil Goswami and the second email that came after it was from Rupesh Kumar. The threat read, "Hindu Dharam Ko Badnaam Kar Rahi Hai". (She is ruining our Hindu Dharam).

In the caption, Uorfi wrote "Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I've received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so called dharm ke rakshak suddenly..." (protector of religion) suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of Bhool Bhulaiya movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti (incense sticks) belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion).

Several celebs and fans took to Uorfi's comment section and reacted.

Divya Agarwal said, "Pagal hai gadhe (They are mad, stupid)! I got the threats too !"

A fan wrote, "Urfi knows the truth, some people genuinely don't have a life. She's living hers freely, that's why ya'll mad."

About Uorfi

Uorfi Javed made her mark in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She also acted in several TV shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. She was also seen as Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat Season 2', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

She was also seen in Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Shivani Bhatia. She later played Tanisha Chakraborty in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. In December 2022, she participated in MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant and mischief maker.