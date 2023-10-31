Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Nora is an ace dancer and has given back-to-back hits. Some of her blockbuster songs include 'Haye Garmi', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Jeda Nasha'. She never fails to light up the stage with her performance.

On Sunday night, Nora walked the ramp for Fashion Week in a black skin-tight gown featuring a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a diamond neckpiece and styled her black tresses loose, with a simple waved curl

Nora looked smoking hot in a sizzling figure-hugging dress. She flaunted her curves effortlessly.

Several videos and pictures of Nora walking the ramp went viral.

Netizens react

Nora was trolled for her walk and a section of netizens also targeted her for going under the knife. They even compared her to Kim Kardashian. Fans said that Nora underwent a butt enchantment surgery.

A user wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks her face looks so overfilled and distorted..."

Another mentioned, "Nora Khalifa.."

The third one mentioned, "That's overacting, not confidence.."

Work front

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Nora has a global following. Nora performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony alongside other global names like Davido, Ozuna.

Nora will also be seen debuting in the Telugu film industry with Varun Tej's Matka, and will star opposite Vidyut Jamwal in a sports-action film titled Crakk. She also has Remo Dsouza's Be Happy co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express in the pipeline.