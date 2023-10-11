Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday today. The megastar gave a pleasant surprise to his fans at midnight when he came out of his bungalow sharp at 12 am and waved at his fans who were eagerly waiting to wish him on his day.

The actor, with folded hands, greeted fans and media. Aishwarya, Aaradhaya and Navya were seen taking Big B's video as stepped out post 12 a.m.

Big B once again waves to the sea of love

On Wednesday, the actor in the afternoon once again greeted his fans who were dressed in Big B's get-ups from his films to wish him. From cutting his birthday cake to decorating the area with lights and singing songs. The lane that leads to Big B's Jalsa bungalow is lit up with love and lights.

It's indeed a festival of sorts as Amitabh Bachchan turns a year younger.

Puja on Big B's big day

On his special day, the actor had a puja at his residence for his health and happiness. His granddaughter Navya shared the picture on her social media.

After the puja, the actor came in the afternoon to greet his fans.

In the now-viral video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen with garlands. He also had chandan teeka on his forehead and had worn a customary orange shawl that is worn by the person who performs puja. He wore a yellow kurta.

The actor's humbleness won hearts. As soon as the puja was over he came out, greeted his fans with folded hands, accepted the birthday greeting and thanked fans for showering him with love.

Big B had an intimate celebration with his family. His family members took to social media to share pictures of the midnight celebration.

Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared a post to wish her father on his special day. On Instagram, Shweta wore a charcoal sweatshirt. She captioned the post, "Happy 81st Papa (beating heart emoji) Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill (hug face emoji)."

Celebs and social media users have taken to social media and are showering Big B with love.

Big B is known for his performances in films like Saat Hindustani, Sholey, Mili, Kabhi Kabhie, Don, Anand, Bawarchi, Zanjeer, Bombay To Goa, Namak Haraam, Saudagar, Deewaar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, among others.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in 'Ganapath', helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He will also be seen in South film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing a key role in 'Thalaivar 170'.