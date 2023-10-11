Amitabh Bachchan fondly known as Sheshan of Bollywood turns 81 today. The megastar has ruled Indian cinema for years. Every generation loves and adores him and still watches his films. On his special day, the actor stepped out of his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai to greet his fans at midnight.

The actor came out of his house and with folded hands accepted the birthday greeting and thanked fans for showering him with love.

In the videos shared by paparazzi and fan pages, one can see, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaradhaya and Aishwariya can be seen taking videos of Big B as he waves at his fans from Jalsa.

Intimate birthday bash with family

After greeting the media. He had an intimate celebration with his family. His family members took to social media to share pictures of the midnight celebration.

Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared a post to wish her father on his special day. On Instagram, Shweta wore a charcoal sweatshirt. She captioned the post, "Happy 81st Papa (beating heart emoji) Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill (hug face emoji)."

A fan page mentioned, "You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come."

Amitabh Bachchan's social media handle is a treasure trove of vintage pictures and priceless moments from his film sets and the time he spent with his co-stars, the actor shares anecdotes on his Instagram profile.

His social media shows the actor shooting for his films from the 80s and the 90s. Big B did something similar on Saturday. Marking 45 years of his 1977 film Khoon Pasina, the 79-year-old actor posted a black and white photo of himself from the sets of the Rakesh Kumar-directed film.

In one of the pics, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen filming a scene for Khoon Pasina with a real tiger at the Chandivali Studios in Mumbai. In the caption, Big B mentioned that while shooting for the scene, he was also waiting for the news of his son Abhishek's birth.

Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5 1976. Sharing the photo, originally posted by his fan Moses Sapir, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: 'Fighting a live Tiger for the film 'KHOON PASIN'... 45 years completed! Chandivali Studios, Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek.'

Big B is known for his performances in films like Saat Hindustani, Sholey, Mili, Kabhi Kabhie, Don, Anand, Bawarchi, Zanjeer, Bombay To Goa, Namak Haraam, Saudagar, Deewaar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, among others.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in 'Ganapath', helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He will also be seen in South film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing a key role in 'Thalaivar 170'.