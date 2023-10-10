Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didn't injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is grabbing headlines for a recently released ad for pan masala. The actor clarified his stance and said that he is no more part of the Pan Masala brand and it was shot way back in 2021 when the makers released it in 2023. The actor is also promoting his film Mission Raniganj and during media interactions, he said he isn't bothered with the box-office numbers. He even mentioned that no one has the guts to make a film on sanitary pads.

The actor never minces his words and often talks about pressing topics be it social, political and so on. The ongoing Israel -Hamas conflict has wrecked the world.

Akshay Kumar

The Israel -Palestine ongoing violence

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday, October 7, morning.

More than 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack.

With violence and war getting intensified Israel, has launched a volley of rockets into the country's southern and central regions.

India stands with Israel

India has stood in solitary with Israel. The honourable prime minister of India has lent his support and on Saturday tweeted on the same.

The PM took to X and shared a post that said, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

Akshay Kumar reacts to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Akshay Kumar who is often vocal and opinionated about day-to-day news, shared his thoughts on the war.

In an interview with Times Now, Akshay spoke about the ongoing conflict and said, "Any kind of terrorism is wrong. It is very sad what happens. I hope everything stops and becomes normal; that's all I can pray for. I said that any sort of terrorism is wrong. Killing is not the answer; the answer may be amicably talked about. I condemn any kind of killing of children or women."

He also spoke about India -Bharat row as he changed the tagline of the film 'Mission Raniganj': The Great Bharat Rescue.

Speaking about the box-office debacle of the film he said, "I know that the film has not done well, I own this film".

He said, "India and Bharat are both alike... Since our childhood, we have called our country Bharat and Hindustan. I saw people talking about Bharat, and hence we went ahead with "The Great Bharat Rescue."

A renowned journalist took to his social media handle and explained in detail about the ongoing  Israel–Gaza conflict

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have been engaged in a protracted armed conflict since the latter's establishment in 1987. The conflict is rooted in a complex web of political, religious, and historical factors, including the dispute over the sovereignty of the territory of the State of Palestine, the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and the status of Jerusalem.

Timeline of incidents and attacks

2000–2005: During the Second Intifada (2000–2005), Palestinian militants carried out a series of suicide bombings and other attacks against Israeli civilians, killing hundreds of people. In response, Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in heavy Palestinian casualties.

2006: In 2006, Hamas won a majority of seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council. The following year, Israel and Hamas engaged in a brief war, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis.

2008–2014: Between 2008 and 2014, Hamas launched thousands of rockets and mortars at Israel, while Israel carried out airstrikes and incursions into the Gaza Strip.

2014: In 2014, Israel and Hamas fought a 50-day war, which resulted in the deaths of over 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis.

2018–2021: Between 2018 and 2021, there were several rounds of violence between Israel and Hamas, including rocket attacks, airstrikes, and ground incursions.

