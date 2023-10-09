Mia Khalifa approached for Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT 2; All you need to know about OnlyFans model entry Close
Israel-Palestine conflict has hit the international headlines once again. With thousands of lives owing to ongoing violence and unrest. The situation is grim in Israel. And the world is praying for the lost lives. India has stood in solitary towards Israel. PM Modi took to social media and supported the war-torn Isreal.

Mia Khalifa

On Sunday, Israel declared war as it bombarded the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas. As many as 1,000 Hamas fighters took part, U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken said.

Israel struck back including with airstrikes that flattened a 14-story tower that held Hamas offices. At least 700 people were reported killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Amid the tension mounting former adult star Mia Khalifa stood in solidarity with Palestine. In a post on X, Mia said, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time. "

This however didn't go down well with the netzines and they slammed her for doing so.

An enraged social media said, "Go to Palestine! Continue your 'professional career' there. Come on girl!"

Another mentioned, "Go stand in Gaza with a poster of your last film & say that again.We'll wait."

While few stood for her as well.

Meanwhile, the ex-porn star often takes to her Instagram stories and shares titillating pictures and videos from her day-to-day life.

