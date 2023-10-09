Israel-Palestine conflict has hit the international headlines once again. With thousands of lives owing to ongoing violence and unrest. The situation is grim in Israel. And the world is praying for the lost lives. India has stood in solitary towards Israel. PM Modi took to social media and supported the war-torn Isreal.

On Sunday, Israel declared war as it bombarded the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas. As many as 1,000 Hamas fighters took part, U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken said.

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Israel struck back including with airstrikes that flattened a 14-story tower that held Hamas offices. At least 700 people were reported killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

Amid the tension mounting former adult star Mia Khalifa stood in solidarity with Palestine. In a post on X, Mia said, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time. "

This however didn't go down well with the netzines and they slammed her for doing so.

A woman abusing and insulting other women just because she's a sex worker doesn't mean her opinion doesn't matter. She works as a sex worker to provide food for her family, unlike you, a gold digger and a who*re — PATHAN  (@ahmedyousafzaii) October 8, 2023

An enraged social media said, "Go to Palestine! Continue your 'professional career' there. Come on girl!"

Go to Palestine! Continue your 'professional career' there.



Come on girl! — Paula (@paularguez) October 8, 2023

Another mentioned, "Go stand in Gaza with a poster of your last film & say that again.We'll wait."

Mia Khalifa is preaching us 'morality'. Strange times we live in. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 7, 2023

While few stood for her as well.

Meanwhile, the ex-porn star often takes to her Instagram stories and shares titillating pictures and videos from her day-to-day life.