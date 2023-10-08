Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently went to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, was stuck in war-torn country Israel, the country which was attacked by Palestinian militant group Hamas, leaving over 400 citizens dead and thousands injured.

Soon after several reports of her going missing went viral, the actor's team came forward and informed that Nushrratt had successfully reached the airport area which is comparatively safer. On Sunday afternoon, Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to India safely.

Nushrratt mobbed at Mumbai airport as she landed safety

Several paparazzi pages have shared the video of Nushrratt arriving safely at the Mumbai airport. As soon as the actor landed at the airport, media persons hovered around her and started quizzing her about her time in Israel.

In the video, the actress can be seen getting mobbed by the media and paparazzi as she proceeded to her car.

Nushrratt looked traumatised and was in deep shock. She couldn't speak anything. The actor along with her team walked towards her car and was unable to speak. Still media persons who were at the arrival gate of the airport kept on quizzing her.

The actor was in tears and got emotional with the questions, she just said, "mein ghar aagaye hoon.. please mujhe ghar jane doo.. Gadi ke pass jane doo.." (I have reached home, let me go home, let me go towards my car).

She also said, "I need some time".

Seeing the actor plead in front of the media to let her go home. Social media users slammed the media for being unhuman and hovering around her when she is grief-stricken.

A user wrote, "Shame on media people, someone is coming out of an unexpected trauma and they are not letting her even breathe."

Another wrote, "She is already stressed can't media see it ? She is human too"

Amid the ongoing distress, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on early Sunday, urged Gaza residents to flee as his defence forces sought to take "deadliest revenge" in which Hamas killed over 300 Israelis.

Ahead of her arrival, her publicist said, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India."

