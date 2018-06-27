Movie stars foraying into politics after reaching the pinnacle of their careers is a common phenomenon in India, but a young politician from India's Hindi belt is doing it the other way around.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister of Bihar, released a poster of his upcoming movie on Wednesday, June 27 on Twitter. The movie titled 'Rudra - The Avtar' shows the 29-year-old former Bihar health minister sporting a pair of aviators with a caption that reads "Comming soon (sic)".

However, this is not the first time Tej Pratap is acting in a movie. He earlier played chief minister in a Bhojpuri film in 2016. Tej Pratap is known to be a religious person and is often seen visiting temples. He has also been depicted as "Lord Krishna" by his fan club.

Rudra - The Avtar poster:

Tej Pratap was recently in the news when he wedded Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Chandrika Roy. The couple had exchanged rings on April 18 at a five-star hotel in the state capital Patna in the presence of over 200 guests. They tied the knot on May 12.

Tej Pratap Yadav had said that he does want his wife to enter politics. "There is no chance of Aishwarya coming in politics and I personally do not want her to be in politics. She is happy while serving the in-laws and she is a good wife, who is not only taking care of me but also my father and mother. She is a good-natured girl and I am lucky a man," Telegraph quoted Tej Pratap as saying.

On a related note, his brother Tejashwi Yadav is being projected as the chief ministerial candidate of RJP in Bihar politics and political heir to his father Lalu Yadav, a two-time chief minister.

He had already taken over the role of the leader of opposition after Lalu was sentenced to jail in the fodder scam case.