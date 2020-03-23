On Sunday, 22 March, India jointly came out of their home balconies and streets to applaud the heavy commitment and work done by the health officials and other government departments on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to his citizens to be a part of the Janata Curfew and come out together at 5 pm on Sunday to laud the doctors and health workers across the nation by clapping their hands, ringing the bells, and banging on the plates and pans.

NASA 'apparently' watches it all!

Unfortunately, immediately after this came a disingenuous WhatsApp message that claimed all the clapping has reduced the spread of coronavirus in the country, falsely attesting it to NASA.

The new message states how 'NASA satellite videos LIVE telecast have shown that the corona virus is retreating in India thanks to the people's efforts at 5 PM on 22nd March."

During Diwali every year, the same message of "NASA sharing visuals of India from space" starts circulating with an image. Every single year, without fail and that's definitely fake therefore.

The message further read, "The cosmic level sound waves generated have been detected by NASA's SD13 wave detector and a recently made bio-satellite has shown COVID-19 strain diminishing and weakening." Interestingly, NASA doesn't own this 'SD-13 Wave Detector'!

Although fake, much fuss has been created regarding the image and the posts in social media.