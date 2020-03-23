Coronavirus outbreak has hit the country hard everyone is self quarantined, following social distancing and making sure that they adhere to norms laid by the state government.

On March 19, PM Narendra Modi, in his speech, asked the citizens of India to observe self-curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. Calling it Janata Curfew, he also requested people to stand on their balconies asking them to clap (at 5 pm) as a mark of respect to medical professionals and emergency responders who are working tirelessly.

The Janta Curfew implemented by PM Narendra Modi turned out to be a huge success. As a pool of Bollywood and Television celebs came out in support of the real heroes of our country. The celebrities clapped and cheered by showing their gratitude for the brave hearts of the country who are toiling day and night and ensuring that we the citizens of India stay safe.

Many went live on social media to show how they are cheering for everyone. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Malaika Arora, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and among others came to their balcony and wholeheartedly supported the initiative laid by PM and took a moment to appreciate the people on the field at the moment.

Mukesh Ambani

Shah Rukh Khan

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

Akshay Kumar along with his neighbors Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work? #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "5mins at 5pm :With my neighbors, taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential servrvice providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala."

Amitabh Bachchan and family

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in white and stepping out on to the balcony of their South Mumbai home and cheering and hooting for the heroes.

Kangana Ranaut along with Rangoli and her family!

Kangana Ranaut was also seen clapping along with sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli shared the video and captioned it as, "Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you."

Varun Dhawan with his family!

Varun wrote, "#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus." Karan Johar captioned his video, "That's our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona."

Kapil Sharma with his little daughter

Shradha Kapoor with family all smiles as she cheers and supports PM Modi's initiative

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Big Thank you to the unseen Protectors of all of us -Dr, nurses, hospital staff, municipal workers, Police, Govt officials & media. We stay Protected because of you. #JanataCurfew."

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif too did her bit as she cheered and clapped for the Bravehearts who ar eon field making sure that Indians fight back with coronavirus.

Vicky Kaushal with his family

Vicky Kaushal shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who's being responsible and staying back Home ensuring the safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona."

Truly madly deeply in love Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

South superstar Allu Arjun

Karisma Kapoor

Karan Johar along with his mom and kids

Esha Deol and Hema Malini participate to celebrate the initiative by PM Modi 5baje5mins

On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the spl 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request pic.twitter.com/kGUiMosmyP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 22, 2020

Kartik Aaryan did his bit too

Malaika and Arjun were spotted together during Janta curfew

Ayushmann Khurrana