Bodies of two teenagers were found kept in rock salt at the morgue of a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, allegedly to "bring them back to life". A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The police are verifying the incident and have written a letter to the dean of the hospital concerned.

"As the bodies were in the possession of the hospital, we cannot confirm the incident," said MIDC police station inspector Ranjeet Shirsath. He, however, confirmed to have written a letter to verify the incident.

The deceased, both residents of Master Colony in Jalgaon, had drowned in a pond on Friday evening, another official said.

"Their bodies were sent for postmortem on the same night but what happened in the hospital's mortuary is not known," said the official.

The last rites of the teenagers were performed by their family members on Saturday morning, he added.

(With agency inputs.)