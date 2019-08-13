A petition seeking action against the Delhi Police has been moved at the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, August 13, after they allegedly referred to India's Independence Day as Republic Day in their recent advisory.

The petition was filed by Manjeet Singh Chugh against the South district unit of Delhi Police which had misprinted Republic day instead of Independence Day in its advisory issued for officers on duty on August 15. The South Delhi police department had Republic Day written everywhere apart from the heading in the notification.

Singh claimed in his petition that such glaring errors only go to show that notifications issued by the Delhi Police "are not read and checked by senior officers," reports news agency ANI.

The plea was brought up before a division bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar, and the matter has been listed for hearing on August 14, adds the report.

In India, Independence Day will be celebrated across the nation with people remembering the martyrdom of our freedom fighters. This year Independence Day falls on Thursday, August 15. India's national flag will be hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort in New Delhi.