In India, Independence Day is celebrated across the nation with people remembering the martyrdom of our freedom fighters.

This year Independence Day falls on Thursday, August 15. India's national flag will be hoisted from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the country from the national capital. This year, PM Modi also asked the citizens to give him pointers on what he should add to his speech. He gave them the option of telling him through the NaMo App.

This year India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day.

Here are some patriotic messages you can send to your fellow citizens on this day to commemorate the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

Celebrate hard-won freedom ...honour the founding of your homeland ... free from foreign rule ... Happy August 15th

May this Independence Day bring fortune and success for each and every one of us. May our country see more progress in the coming years! Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day is both ... an occasion to celebrate ... and to remember the struggles of those who fought to give us this gift; Happy 15th August

Celebrate the free spirit of India.

May this Independence Day Fills your life happiness and prosperity.

Happy Independence Day.

As We Celebrate On This Day

Remember That No Nation Is Perfect

It Needs To Be Made Perfect

Happy Independence Day

Proud to be an Indian

Let's honor the valiant heroes who made us the proudest of all human and mightiest of all nation. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow!

Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation.

Here's sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.

The sacrifice that our forefathers made to win the right for us to live in a free country is beyond imagination. A big salute to all our national heroes. Happy Independence Day!

Remembering the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs this Independence Day. Stay safe and celebrate.

Let's pay homage to all the great souls

Who laid their life for their country

Feel proud to be and Indian.



Here are some inspirational and patriotic quotes by some of the greatest minds in our country



A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people -- Mahatma Gandhi

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by domestic walls;

Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action–

Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake. -- Rabindranath Tagore

You give me your blood and I will give you Independence! -- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay -- Shashi Tharoor