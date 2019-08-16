In a shocking incident, a man from Kozhikode district of Kerala was arrested for giving Triple Talaq to his wife on Friday, August 16.

The man, identified as KK Hussam, is a native of Chullikkaparamba at Mukkam town in Kozhikode district of the state. The arrest was based on Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

The 34-year-old was arrested by Thamarassery police on Friday morning based on the complaint filed by a woman from Kumaranellur village of the district, making it the first arrest in the state after the Triple Talaq bill was passed by the government.

Hussam had divorced his wife on August 1 by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice, after which the woman filed a petition at Thamarassery court, based on which the court issued a warrant against him. The arrest was made as per Sections 2 and 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

After his arrest, Hussam was presented before the court. The historical Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 25 July 2019 and by the Rajya Sabha on 30 July 2019. And any breach of the law can land the husband up to 3 years of imprisonment.