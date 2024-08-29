Weeks after Asim Riaz faced a lot of backlash for allegedly misbehaving on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aly Goni has come out in support of him. Aly, while talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast said that Asim is aggressive but added that he could have been provoked as well. The former Bigg Boss contestant also added that one doesn't get to watch the whole show and only edited parts.

Hence, a lot of what goes on behind the camera remains unknown from the audience. Aly further said that since Asim's behaviour was so aggressive, there must have been something that wasn't shown which would have triggered him to that level. "If he reacted so aggressively, then there must have been some provocation. Someone must have triggered him," he said.

Aly Goni supports Asim

"If the 10-12 people who were present had made an effort to calm Asim down, the situation might have been different. Instead, everyone was provoking him, which led to what happened. This isn't Bigg Boss," he further said. Ali further said that he has known Asim since a young age and feels he couldn't have misbehaved with Rohit Shetty the way it was shown.

Goni added that instead of calming him down, the other contestants were just trying to fire up the situation even more. "I'm not sure if he misbehaved with Rohit (Rohit Shetty) sir, and if he did, then he is at fault. However, the other 10-12 people who were present should have attempted to defuse the situation. Instead, they were showing attitude and trying to act like heroes. I don't think that's right," he stated.

Shilpa supported Asim

Prior to Aly Goni, Shilpa Shinde had also come out in support of Asim Riaz. She had accused others of cornering and trying to bully Riaz. However, she had also added that one must be humble and shouldn't blow their own trumpet.