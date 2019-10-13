Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has become a laughingstock after he quoted War, Joker and Sye Raa box office collections to deny the economic slowdown in India. He was massively trolled on social media.
A lot has been discussed about the economic slowdown in the country, while the ruling and opposition parties are engaged in blame game over the issue. Amidst this chaos, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT, gave a crazy logic of box office collection to defend the country's economy.
Ravi Shankar Prasad was recently in Mumbai to campaign for the BJP for the Assembly polls when he spoke about the economic slowdown in the country. The Union Minister referred to film trade analyst Komal Nahta's statement that War, Joker and Sye Raa collected Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office on their opening days. He alleged that India's economy is sound, but some people are misleading the people.
When asked about the slowdown, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I was also told that on October 2, observed as one of the national holidays, three Hindi movies garnered ₹120 crore business. Unless the economy is sound in the country how can only three movies collect so much business in a single day?"
However, Ravi Shankar Prasad's logic has amused many people, including some of the BJP supporters, who say that his example is very poor in taste. He should have admitted to the economic slowdown. Instead of defending, he could have suggested some recovery measures.
The video featuring Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement has gone viral on social media and many mocked the Union Minister with funny memes and comments. Here are some examples from Twitter.
ⓀⒶⓉⒶⒶⓀⓈⒽ वाणी @kataakshvaani
Global Warming is a complete lie. I just switched on my AC and reduced the temperature from 25 to 18. Why can't you just do that instead of crying about Global Warming? #RaviShankarPrasad #BJPLogics
Dhruv Rathee @dhruv_rathee
Masterstroke Idea - Let us re-release all our old super hit films to reach $5 Trillion economy quickly! - Sholay - Lagaan - Gadar All these films will earn so much money, our economy will recover in no time! Plz forward on WhatsApp so our PM reads this #RaviShankarPrasad
Vipin @vip15051994
So now every time Bollywood will give a Flop, it will be responsible for economic slowdown I m enjoying this hash tag more than Kapil's show #RaviShankarPrasad
Saurabh Arora @Saurabh_arora10
Mystery is solved. Akshay Kumar releases 4 movies in a year to boost the economy. That is why he's so close to the current government #EconomicSlowdown#RaviShankarPrasad
Cow Momma @Cow__Momma
#RaviShankarPrasad found out that all trains are booked for the next month. He concluded that our Railway is in excellent financial health and is earning thousands of crores of profit. #SayItLikeRavi
Quotecasm @Shayarcasm
Manmohan Singh Never Watched Movies. So, he had no knowledge of Economy. #SayItLikeRavi
Subin Cletus @subincletus
Avatar released in 2009 was the highest grossing film till endgame beat it this year. There was no global recession in 2008 - 2010! #sayitlikeravi #RaviShankarPrasad
Prajwal Tiwari @PrajwalTiwari33
Me : bhaisaab job nahi hai, khana mehenga hai madad karo please
RSP : movie dekho badiya chal rahi hai...sab badiya hai..heheheh #moviebadiyahai #RaviShankarPrasad #goodbyelogic
Tejas Andani ✈️ ️ @tejas_andani
Ya I think this is the new concrete plan with government to boost the economy. I think that's why Modi Ji is perfecting his acting skills on beach with camera. #ModiOnBeach #Movies #RaviShankarPrasad #Economy #India
Vaibhav Vaidya @vvaidya002
Scientists and their Theories:
1. Einstien: Relativity Theory
2. Darwin- Evolution Theory
3. Max Plank- Quantum Theory
4. Mobiji- Radar Theory
5. Goyal- Gravity/maths
6. Nirmala- Ola Uber Theory
7. RS Prasad- Box Office Theory
#RaviShankarPrasad #EconomicSlowdown
Anant Garg @fps_infinity
In that case u jokers should definitely give a try in a movie with narendra modi as lead actor and ultimately it will revive the fked up economy. I know u are entertainers in politics and believe me you are that entertaining that your logic absolutely SUCKS!! #RaviShankarPrasad
Vaibhav Vaidya @vvaidya002
RAVISHANKAR PRASAD : 3 Movies Earned 120 Cr in a day means there is no Economic Slowdown...
ME : Then Why Government has withdrawn 1.75 Lakh Crore Rupees from RBI, and Why our GDP is 5 % only ???
Vinayak Naik @vinayaknaik441
What answers do BJP have for following :
Farmers = Article 370
Jobs = Article 370
Infrastructure = Article 370
Floods = Article 370
Economy = Films earning 120crores
We should congratulate BJP for different answer. #RaviShankarPrasad
Julab Gamun aka AraamKhor @DosalaMosaa
Didn't knew @KomalNahta ji was an secret economic adviser #RaviShankarPrasad #EconomicSlowdown
Dr Satish Shendre @drsshendre
Planning to produce #5 trillion dollar economy movie,a comedy which will be full of jumlas,if #RaviShankarPrasad gives all subsidy & promotes it at all press meet @AlgoBoffin
ನವೀನ್ @writetonaveenk
What nonsense #RaviShankarPrasad... acknowledge there is a slowdown... it is not only in India... it is in other countries also...
#WATCH Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Mumbai: On 2nd October, 3 movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crores, a record by 3 movies. Economy of country is sound, that is why there is a return of Rs 120 cr in a day. pic.twitter.com/fHpTqZJg4w— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019