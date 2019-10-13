Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has become a laughingstock after he quoted War, Joker and Sye Raa box office collections to deny the economic slowdown in India. He was massively trolled on social media.

A lot has been discussed about the economic slowdown in the country, while the ruling and opposition parties are engaged in blame game over the issue. Amidst this chaos, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT, gave a crazy logic of box office collection to defend the country's economy.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was recently in Mumbai to campaign for the BJP for the Assembly polls when he spoke about the economic slowdown in the country. The Union Minister referred to film trade analyst Komal Nahta's statement that War, Joker and Sye Raa collected Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office on their opening days. He alleged that India's economy is sound, but some people are misleading the people.

When asked about the slowdown, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I was also told that on October 2, observed as one of the national holidays, three Hindi movies garnered ₹120 crore business. Unless the economy is sound in the country how can only three movies collect so much business in a single day?"

However, Ravi Shankar Prasad's logic has amused many people, including some of the BJP supporters, who say that his example is very poor in taste. He should have admitted to the economic slowdown. Instead of defending, he could have suggested some recovery measures.

The video featuring Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement has gone viral on social media and many mocked the Union Minister with funny memes and comments. Here are some examples from Twitter.

