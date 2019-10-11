Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has become an all-time highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the opening week, but the movie has failed to beat the first-week record of Baahubali 2 in nine days.
War has collected Rs 238.35 crore net from its all three versions at the Indian box office in the nine-day-extended first week. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz."
War has topped the list of highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2019 in the opening week in the domestic market. Here are the top five movies of the year. All the numbers are rupees and crore.
|Rank
|Movie
|Release
|Week 1
|Collection
|1
|War
|October 2
|9 days
|238.35
|2
|Bharat
|June 5
|9 days
|180.05
|3
|Kabir Singh
|June 21
|7 days
|134.42
|4
|Mission Mangal
|August 15
|8 days
|128.16
|5
|Saaho [Hindi]
|August 30
|7 days
|116.03
War received a bigger opening than the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. Considering this, it was expected to beat the latter's 7-day opening week record in its nine-day-extended first week. But the movie has failed to do so and become the second all-time highest-grossing film after the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Here is the list of top five Hindi films. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.
|Rank
|Movie
|Release
|Week 1
|Collection
|1
|Baahubali 2
|2017
|7 days
|247.00
|2
|War
|2019
|9 days
|238.35
|3
|Sultan
|2016
|9 days
|229.16
|4
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|7 days
|206.04
|5
|Sanju
|2018
|7 days
|202.51
We will have to wait and see whether War would beat other records of Baahubali 2 in the coming days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."