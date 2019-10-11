Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has become an all-time highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the opening week, but the movie has failed to beat the first-week record of Baahubali 2 in nine days.

War has collected Rs 238.35 crore net from its all three versions at the Indian box office in the nine-day-extended first week. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr, Thu 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 228.50 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 238.35 cr. #India biz."

War has topped the list of highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2019 in the opening week in the domestic market. Here are the top five movies of the year. All the numbers are rupees and crore.

Rank Movie Release Week 1 Collection 1 War October 2 9 days 238.35 2 Bharat June 5 9 days 180.05 3 Kabir Singh June 21 7 days 134.42 4 Mission Mangal August 15 8 days 128.16 5 Saaho [Hindi] August 30 7 days 116.03

War received a bigger opening than the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. Considering this, it was expected to beat the latter's 7-day opening week record in its nine-day-extended first week. But the movie has failed to do so and become the second all-time highest-grossing film after the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Here is the list of top five Hindi films. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.

Rank Movie Release Week 1 Collection 1 Baahubali 2 2017 7 days 247.00 2 War 2019 9 days 238.35 3 Sultan 2016 9 days 229.16 4 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 7 days 206.04 5 Sanju 2018 7 days 202.51

We will have to wait and see whether War would beat other records of Baahubali 2 in the coming days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]... Week 2 pivotal, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."