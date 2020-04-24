Actress Halle Berry has revealed a terrifying story during the shoot of the James Bond movie 'Die Another Day' where she would have died if not for 007 star Pierce Brosnan's actions.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', the actress revealed that she was shooting a scene with Brosnan, where she was attempting to seduce him with a slice of fruit when she started choking. Berry reportedly relates to this episode, where the character of Berry, Jinx, slices a fig with a knife while 007 is in bed.

Halle recalls the incident

"I am supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig--and then I end up choking on it," she said. "And he had to get up and do the Heimlich manoeuvre."

The experience was "so not sexy," the actress recalled.

Halle Berry said she is thankful to Brosnan. "He was there for me; he will always be one of my favorite people in the world," she said.

Released in 2002, Die Another Day was the 20th film in James Bond franchise where Pierce Brosnan plays an MI6 agent and Halle berry as Jinc Johnson, an NSA agent.

The James Bond franchise's latest edition 'No Time to Die' starring Daniel Craig which was scheduled to initially release in April has been postponed to November due to coronavirus pandemic.