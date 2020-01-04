Halle Berry has started her new year 2020 with an amazing topless picture. She also shared a photo where she is seen standing under the shower, enjoying a hot bath.

The Catwoman movie actress took to Instagram on January 1 to post a sultry topless photo of herself. In the shared photo, Halle is kneeled on cushions and is looking towards a never-ending ocean from a floor-to-ceiling window.

"#2020 sure looks beautiful," she wrote with a wave emoji alongside the topless picture.

Halle Berry's hydrotherapy

The 50-year-old Halle Berry is very much focused when it comes to her personal health. Halle Berry recently demonstrated how one can enjoy a workout session and leave the toxicity from their body, and even relax.

Halley Berry posted a picture of herself in one piece black swimsuit while inside a shower stall as the water came pouring out from a nozzle.

"Welcome to the first #FitnessFriday of #2020! To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let's leave the toxins of 2019 behind!" she began her caption. "A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it's for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety."

Everyone enjoys a nice steamy shower but Halle Berry's suggesting of using polar bear plunge might not be accepted by many. "How about a polar bear plunge? A cold shower can be LIFE changing! Coldwater tightens the skin and stimulates blood flow, accelerates metabolism, increases alertness and can treat depression," she explained in her elaborate post.

Halle Berry ended her long post by writing: "I love taking a hot steam and then taking a cold shower or bath right after. I challenge you to try this today and see how it makes you feel, and check stories today for a few more of my favorite things in the new year - Happy Friday!"

Halle Berry's movie in 2020

The Academy Award-winning actress was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum as Sofia. The X-Men movie actress also serves as an Executive Producer to a show titled Boomerang.

Halle Berry will star alongside Derrick Gilbert in crime mystery drama movie, Jagged Edge. The movie is an official remake of the much-acclaimed movie of the same name.

Apart from this, Berry is set to direct a drama movie, Bruised in which she will play the role of Jackie Justice — a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face competition from a young fighter and manage a personal life which has taken a U-turn after the return of her six-year-old son.