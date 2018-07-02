In the recent years, Daniel Craig has amazed everyone with his fantastic performance as James Bond. However, many are speculating now that his time as the British spy is coming to an end. Sooner or later, the studio has to cast a new actor to portray the role. As of now, it is not being revealed who will replace Craig in future, but former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan thinks Tom Hardy would be a perfect choice.

The 50-year-old Craig made his debut as Bond in 2006's Casino Royale and is considered by many as the best actor to portray the iconic role. It was previously speculated that Daniel Craig is done playing the role, but during his recent interview with Daily Mail, the 65-year-old Brosnan stated that Craig will return as Bond in the next film. The actor added that after Craig, Tom Hardy would make a great 007 agent.

"I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond. I'd be happy to see him do it. You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it – that's what makes Bond," he added.

A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Jun 27, 2018 at 3:19am PDT

Brosnan, who played James Bond in films like GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, and The World Is Not Enough, also addressed the possibility of a woman playing the super-agent. According to him, a woman can portray the character but then it would not be James Bond anymore.

This is not for the first time in the recent years when the talk of a woman playing the role of Bond has surfaced. 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke mentioned in the past that it was her dream to portray the role of Jane Bond, the female counterpart of James Bond. It is not confirmed yet whether the studio will materialize the thought of a female Bond or if Tom Hardy gets to replace Daniel Craig in future James Bond films.

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle confirmed that he is going to direct the next spy-thriller, on a script co-written with 'Trainspotting' writer John Hodge. The film's production will begin in December 2018 and the estimated release date is not revealed by the Universal Studios.