US President Donald Trump shared a morphed video of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion showing his own face hours before departing for India. Many people trolled him calling sociopath, who is encouraging memes culture.

Donald Trump retweeted the video of the person with handle @Solmemes1, who captioned his post with "To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go...... USA and India united!" The US president also wrote, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

The video, which has the song Jiyo Re Baahubali playing in the background, the maker has morphed the faces of Prabhas, Ramya Krishnan and others with Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faces. The President is seen fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses in the video, which also features Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!" Donald Trump's tweet has received 36,500 retweets, 139,000 likes and 12,200 replies. Many people, who responded to him, seemed to upset with him. They condemned him and called him an international disgrace.

Here is how some people replied to Donald Trump:

Johnny J. Nalbandian @Johnny_Congress

Stop sign Absolutely awesome video Good luck @POTUS on a trip which I feel will be fruitful for both of our countries PS - I'm in the seafood industry & I need to say that India is doing a much better job on their shrimp farming then before PM @narendramodi God bless

Philip N Cohen @familyunequal

Trump is an international disgrace and his friends are autocrats and authoritarians

Melissa A. @TheRightMelissa

President Trump is loved by the people of India particularly the Hindus & that makes the media that tries to smear him as racist very angry. Their opinion & lies are becoming less & less effective & it only drives them all the more angry

Eugene Gu, MD @eugenegu

I mean the meme video looks absolutely ridiculous but don't make the mistake of underestimating Trump. There's a method to his madness. He's feeding the trolls and using his presidential platform to encourage cheap meme culture and internet trolling as a powerful political force.

Srivatsa @srivatsayb