Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of most loved TV shows and the lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Anurag and Prerna have an enormous fan base. However, fans have been disappointed ever since the news of Parth quitting the daily soap has been out.

Although the reason for Parth's exit is still not clear, it is being said that the hunk wants to focus on his health and other projects.

The show writers have now started planning for Anurag's exit from the show. According to a report in Times of India, a source said that Anurag would either be shown as meeting with an accident or travelling abroad. "Since no one knows what is going to happen once the resignation period for Parth ends, which is somewhere in September mid, the writers and director have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident.

The tracks will not be introduced immediately but just in case things don't work out between Parth and Ekta (Kapoor), being ready in advance till a replacement is found for him will help everyone," the source said.

The source further said that Parth is losing interest on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is not interacting with anyone on sets. "Parth was supposed to shoot for his sequence on Friday but he didn't turn up that day and his portions could not be shot.

While Saturday and Sunday were off for the whole cast and crew because of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the shoot has resumed today. He has come back on the sets today and is shooting. But strangely Parth is not interacting with anyone on the sets. He comes to give the shot and then goes back," the source added.

Besides Parth, there were also rumours that Erica was quitting the show as well. Fans were left disappointed as that would mean the lead pair getting replaced. However, the actress cleared the air saying that she is very much part of the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has undergone many major replacements in the recent times. Hina Khan, who played the iconic role of Komolika was replaced by Aamna Sharif and later Karan Patel stepped into the shoes of Karan Singh Grover as Mr.Bajaj.