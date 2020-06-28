A few weeks after the Maharashtra Government allowed the shoots of films, TV shows and web series to resume adhering to the new guidelines and maintaining social distancing on the sets, various production houses have now commenced shooting.throughout the shoot.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 set:

TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan is back on the sets and a few pictures from the sets have surfaced online. In one of the images, the actor can be seen in his makeup room with his makeup man in a PPE kit costume. In another picture, Parth is seen wearing a mask.

Other cast of the show including Erica Fernandes and new member Karan Patel will join him next week. Initially, Erica had revealed that she was not too keen about resuming shoot but was convinced after an elaborate discussion with producer and team.

Kundali Bhagya set:

The team of Kundali Bhagya too is taking extra care while shooting. Mukta Dhond, creative director, shared a few pictures from the sets on Instagram where the team can be seen equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and other protective gears.

Naagin 4 set:

Nia Sharma is back on the sets of Naagin 4 to shoot for the finale. In the pictures that have surfaced online, the make-up artists and the crew attending to the cast could be seen equipped with all protective gears. The actress also shared pictures from her vanity van and captioned it: "Cut to - three months later... back to set, my vanity!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)."

Naagin 4, however, is being scrapped. It was during the lockdown that Ekta Kapoor announced her plan to end Naagin 4 and assured to return with the fifth season immediately.

Many shows cancelled:

While several TV shoots have resumed or are underway, many were cancelled after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Cine and Television Artists' Association (CINTAA) issued a joint statement asking producers to clear the outstanding dues of all the artistes and technicians before resuming the shoot.