There had been a lot of speculations about who will replace Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after his exit from the show. Actors like Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar were being considered to play the part of Rishabh Bajaj. However, if the latest report is to be believed, Karan Patel has been roped in to step into the shoes of Karan Singh Grover as the new Mr Bajaj on the show.

According to Spotboye, Karan Patel, who became household name with his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, has been finalised to play the role of Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

"The final decision was made only very gently that Karan Patel will step into Karan Singh Grover shoes to play Rishabh Bajaj," a source was earlier quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

And now Karan has shared his excitement of playing the role of Mr Bajaj. He also said how ironic it will be to play the part since he played the role of Mr Bajaj's son's friend in the original show.

"I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin to shoot next week it's going to be fun in many ways, to begin with, shooting post almost 3 months and most importantly the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajajs sons friend in the original and now helming the show as Mr Bajaj...life comes a full circle doesn't it," Karan Patel said.

Karan Singh Grover had left the show last year after he realised that there was nothing left for the character to explore. However, the actor was going to make a comeback but unfortunately the lockdown was called and Karan expressed his reservations of shooting the show during the pandemic.

It is also being said that Karan will be given a complete makeover for his looks of Mr Bajaj. It will be different from how Karan Singh Grover appeared on the show.

It will now be interesting to see how Karan Patel would portray the character of Mr Bajaj and convince the audience with his performance. Let's wait and watch.