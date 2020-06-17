If there has been anyone who got into everyone's heart and mind for a negative character, it can be no other than Karan Singh Grover who sweeped everyone off their feet with his salt and pepper look of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor had left the show last year and his fans were left heartbroken. And it looks like Ekta Kapoor had finally got his replacement of Mr Bajaj on the show.

Rumours had been doing the rounds of the industry that one of the main actors in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will not return after the shoot resumes. Karan Singh Grover had said that he was not willing to return to the sets considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

However, if a report in Spotboye is to be believed, Gaurav Bajaj of Sanjivani 2 fame, has been roped in to play the role of Mr Bajaj in the show.

Gaurav has apparently shown interest in the role and estatic to be a part of the show. However, he hasn't revealed the details about the development on the show.

"I can't comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense," Gaurav said.

Now it remains to be seen if audience will accept Gaurav in the role of Mr Bajaj or not.