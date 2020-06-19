Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the top-rated television shows. The love story of the lead characters Anurag Basu and Prerna and the dramatic twists and turns in the storyline have successfully managed to keep the viewers hooked to the show.

The daily soap's popularity has resulted in the lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes gaining stardom. There is no second thought that for such a successful show, the cast has to put in extra effort and work round-the-clock and are paid a hefty amount as well.

Both Parth and Erica have become household names as Anurag and Prerna, respectively, and enjoy a massive fan base. But have you ever wondered the net worth of your favourite Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead pair? Take a look:

Erica Fernandes' net worth:

Erica, who was the winner of Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2014, is a social media star and is a YouTuber. Her travel and makeup vlogs are a hit among fans. Erica has contributed to the Tamil industry as well before she made a mark for herself on her debut TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She is currently basking the success of on-going daily soap KZK2 and is also one of the highest-paid TV actresses. According to a report in Republic World, Erica's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around Rs 6-7 crores. She reportedly also owns a few luxury cars and an apartment in Mumbai.

Parth Samthaan's net worth:

Parth rose to fame with his role as Manik in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His impeccable performance, good looks and fabulous sense of fashion helped him grab a lot of attention. He has also been part of few episodes of MTV shows like Gumrah and Webbed. Parth recently bought an apartment in Mumbai and also owns a few luxury vehicles. His fame increased two-folds with the role of Anurag in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for which he apparently charges Rs 1 lakh per episode. According to a report in IWMBuzz, it is estimated that Parth's net worth is around Rs 45 crore.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot to resume:

With the ease of restrictions and phase-wise opening of nationwide lockdown, things are getting back to normal but with proper precautions. The shooting of TV and movies, which came to a sudden halt more than two months ago, too have been allowed to resume ensuring strict measures in non-containment zones.

The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will reportedly resume shoot by the end of June. Parth, who is currently in Bangalore, has been asked to return to the city at the earliest as he will have to isolate himself for a few days before shoots begin, reported TellyChakkar.com.