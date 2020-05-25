Nia Sharma, one of the sexiest women in Asia, raises the temperature every time she shares her bold and sensuous pictures on Instagram. The Naagin 4 actress loves to experiment with her looks and never shies away from flaunting her assets, sexy curves or toned legs.

Even during the lockdown, the actress has been keeping her fans hooked to her social media page. In one of her latest posts, Nia shared an old picture of hers in a blackless dress. She teamed up the sexy outfit with black shorts and boots and completed her look with a high ponytail.

In her caption, Nia recalled the days when she used to sip on margaritas and dance in a club till she was asked to leave. "I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they'd turn the lights on and ask us to leave," she wrote.

Actress misses her holidays abroad during lockdown

Besides partying, Nia, misses having fun outdoor due to the lockdown. A few weeks ago, she had shared an old picture of hers relaxing by the pool while holding a glass of wine in her hand. She captioned the image as, "That's how my quarantine time looks like.. 'In my head' !! "

Nia's sensuous photoshoot

A few weeks ago, the Jamai Raja actress left the internet buzzing with her sensuous photoshoot. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Nia can be seen unbuttoning her shirt and teasing her assets like never before.

Nia's cryptic post creates frenzy on the internet

Last month, Nia had created a frenzy on social media with her cryptic post that made everyone wonder whether she was preparing herself before her wedding. "You all better discuss AC temperatures before getting married," Nia wrote in her Instagram post labelling it as 'important things'.