It looks like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will never be the same again as Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who became household with their roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma, are reportedly quitting the show.

If a report in India TV is to be believed, Parth has already given notice to the makers of leaving the show and will shoot till September 10 or 11. The reason behind Parth's exit is reportedly because of the change in the storyline which would focused more on Mr Bajaj and Prerna's relationship rather than his character Anurag Basu.

It is also being reported that Parth got insecure because of this particular development in the storyline and he was also not comfortable in playing the role of a father to a 10-year-old in the show. Another reason to quit was reportedly his current remuneration as well.

On the other hand, Erica, who was shooting from home as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus pandemic, is also planning to quit the show. She reportedly wants to be with her mom dad as they both are not in the pink of their health. While Erica's father has reportedly suffered four heart attacks, her mother also has a history of TB. She had recently resumed shoot after moving out of her family house.

A few weeks ago, Karan Patel, who became household name with his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, was finalised to play the role of Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

He had said how ironic it will be to play the part since he played the role of Mr Bajaj's son's friend in the original show.

"I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin to shoot next week it's going to be fun in many ways, to begin with, shooting post almost 3 months and most importantly the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajajs sons friend in the original and now helming the show as Mr Bajaj...life comes a full circle doesn't it," Karan Patel had said in an interview with an entertainment portal.

And if Parth and Erica exit the show for better prospects, it remains to be seen who would step into their shoes to fill in the void and whether audience will accept them as the new Anurag and Prerna on the popular TV show.