TV actor Parth Samthaan has slammed a troll for blaming him for flouting quarantine rules of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He clarified that he has completed home quarantine and tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic.

Parth Samthaan revealed on July 12 that he had been tested positive for Covid-19. The TV actor had tweeted, "Hi guys, I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and take care!"

A software engineer named Shilpa alleged on July 27 that Parth Samthaan was flouting quarantine rules. She wrote, "TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice."

Parth Samthaan took to his Twitter account this morning to clear the air surrounding him flouting quarantine rules. The actor said that as per the government's guidelines, one should be under home quarantine for 14 days, but he was home quarantined for 17 days, which is more than the required time and he has tested negative now.

What was Parth's reply:

Parth Samthaan replied to her, "Dear @Suhaasi, yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family. (sic)"

The fans of Parth Samthaan are delighted over the news about his recovery and testing negative for the coronavirus. They wished him good health and asked him to spend his quality time with his family ignoring trolls.

It's good you reverted back.This was needed.Sometimes people take too much advantage of others silence. You please take care and I am glad you are going back to your family. It will heal you in leap and bounds Red heart. Lotsa love.

