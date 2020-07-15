Erica Fernandes has slammed the reports which claimed that she had tested positive for Covid-19. The speculations started doing rounds after Parth Samthaan, her co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, tested positive for the contagious disease.

"It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have yet not received my results, [sic]" a message on her Instagram Story read.

The actress announced she would announce the news once the report is out. She wrote, "My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it. MUCH LOVE. STAY POSITIVE, STAY SAFE,"

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has come to a halt after Parth Samthaan tested positive. Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested positive.

After testing positive, Parth Samthaan had requested the people who came in contact with him to get tested. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care. [sic]"