Actor Parth Samthaan, who had been shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 post Unlock phase 1, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The shooting of the popular TV show has now come to halt and the crew members, who have been in close proximity with the actor, have been asked to undergo COVID tests. On June 27, Parth had shared a couple of behind the scenes images while sharing his joy of being back on the sets.

Parth took to Instagram to share details about his health. "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone who been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

Ekta Kapoor confirms

Producer Ekta Kapoor too confirmed the news of one of her talents on the show infected with the deadly virus. She took to Twitter to requesting everyone to take necessary precautions and stay safe.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COV1D-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," Balaji Telefilms said in a statement.