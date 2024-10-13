Vettaiyan hit the screens last week and it has received a mixed response from the audience. Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie has been released in multiple languages. Well, here is how much the primary characters in the film were paid.

Rajinikanth's Fee for Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth, often referred to as Thalaiva, is among the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. According to reports, he was paid an astounding Rs 125 crore for his role in Vettaiyan. Known for his commanding screen presence, Rajinikanth portrayed an IPS officer in the film.

Other Major Cast Members and Their Fees

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan features several other well-known actors from Indian cinema. Manju Warrier who plays Rajinikanth's wife in the film, has charged between Rs 2 to 3 crores for her role. Fahadh Faasil, known for his versatile performances, plays a key role in the film. He has reportedly charged between Rs 2 and 4 crores for his part.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the Vettaiyan cast. This film marks his first-ever Tamil movie where he will be seen alongside Rajinikanth after 33 years. The filmmakers have even used AI technology to make Amitabh Bachchan's character speak Tamil in the movie. Reports suggest that the actor was paid Rs 7 crore for his appearance.

Additionally, Rana Daggubati who is also part of this star-studded film, has reportedly received Rs 5 crore for his role, while actress Ritika Singh has charged Rs 25 lakhs.

Comparisons in Pay

While Rajinikanth's pay for Vettaiyan is enormous, it is not the highest in the industry at the moment. Thalapathy Vijay is said to hold the title for the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema currently, with reports indicating that he has charged a staggering Rs 275 crore for his upcoming film Thalapathy 69.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is an action-packed Tamil movie directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami. The film's plot follows the journey of Rajinikanth's character, an encounter specialist, as he navigates intense challenges and thrilling action sequences.