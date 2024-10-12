Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on Friday, October 11. However, this year the megastar had low-key birthday celebrations. This year, the actor didn't greet the media and fans at midnight( October 11), but stepped out in the evening to greet his fans.

Due to Ratan Tata's demise, Big B had kept his birthday celebrations limited. Wishes for Big B poured on social media, from his fans and fellow celebrities.

Rani Mukerji sends birthday greetings for Big B via Jaya Bachchan at Durga Puja pandal; Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan with a pic of him and Aradhya

However, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shared a beautiful and heartwarming wish for Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Aaradhya along with her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan as she wished him on his special day.

The picture featured Amitabh Bachchan holding his granddaughter Aaradhya close to her. The caption alongside the picture read, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless always (sic)."

However, on Friday, Rani Mukerji extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan. She conveyed her regards to Big B via Jaya Bachchan.

A video that has gone viral shows, Rani Mukherji and Jaya Bachchan at Durga Pandal, wherein she was heard telling Jaya Bachchan to wish Big B from her side.

However, Aishwarya Rai's wish was shared later at night.

At the Durga Pandal, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were seen interacting. Several; videos and pictures show them kissing and hugging.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya didn't accompany Jaya and Shweta for the pandal visit.

All is not well between Shweta and Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya

For over a year, there have been reports of rift and tension between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family. The rumours became string in July during Anant Ambani's wedding when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived for the wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan. In fact, Amitabh, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, grandson Agastya and granddaughter Navya posed together while Aaradhya and Aishwarya posed without Bachchan

Later, Aishwarya headed to Paris Fashion Week, where no one from the family joined her except Aaradhya. At IIFA 2024, Aaradhya was the only one by her side once again.