Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Vettaiyan is set for a grand release on October 10, 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his critically acclaimed work on Jai Bhim, this action drama features Rajinikanth as an encounter specialist. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, marking Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil debut and making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Fans are double excited after the audio launch of the film which was held on September 20, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The event turned to be a star-studded affair, with the entire cast in attendance. The first single from the film, titled Manasilaayo, has already become a fan favourite. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track blends emotional depth with melodic brilliance. Featuring vocals by the late Malaysia Vasudevan, recreated using AI technology, the song marks a significant moment as it's his first contribution to a Rajinikanth film in 27 years. The music video showcases Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, and the chemistry between the two adds a captivating visual appeal. The song's soulful composition has already charted high on music platforms.

The film has also gained attention for using advanced VFX technology and high-end action sequences. The action-thriller is expected to dominate the Dussehra box office, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates leading to its release.

According to reports, the story revolves around Rajinikanth's character, a powerful cop on a mission to fight against crime and injustice. As an encounter specialist, Rajinikanth's role is expected to delve into a narrative filled with high-stakes action, intense confrontations, and moral dilemmas. The film's central theme seems to focus on his battle against corruption and crime, supported by strong characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier. With Rajinikanth at its helm, Vettaiyan promises to be a gripping action drama.

The name Vettaiyan carries a powerful meaning in Tamil, translating to "the hunter" or "one who hunts." This title fits perfectly with Rajinikanth's role in the film, bringing back his Alex Pandian vibe. The name symbolizes strength, dominance, and a relentless pursuit of justice, reflecting the character's mission to fight crime and corruption. The title also aligns with the action-packed narrative, promising a strong, heroic figure leading the charge against injustice.