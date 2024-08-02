Manju Warrier, one of the most versatile actresses in the Malayalam film industry is often hailed as the Lady Superstar of Mollywood.

However, the actress has now come forward and made it clear that she does not need such titles.

Calling Lady Superstar is an insult

In a recent interview with an online channel, on the sidelines of the promotion of her new movie Footage, Manju Warrier said that several people are giving different definitions to the word Superstar.

According to Manju Warrier, she often feels insulted when people call her Lady Superstar.

"I personally feel insulted while hearing the word Lady Superstar. It is just because several people are giving their own definitions to that title. Social media platforms are filled with unwanted debates about people calling me Lady Superstar," said Manju Warrier.

She added: "I do not need any titles like Lady Superstar. I just need the love of my audiences."

Manju Warrier also added that it is not the right to classify stars according to their gender. She also added that only good content will be recognized in the film industry, and no superstars can shoulder a movie with weak content.

Manju Warrier awaiting the release of Vettaiyan

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Vettaiyan, where she will act alongside Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview, Manju Warrier revealed that she will be playing the role of Rajinikanth's wife in the movie.

She also noted that the Tamil movie industry is giving her more exciting projects compared to Malayalam.

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel, who has previously directed the much-acclaimed movie Jai Bhim.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Ritika Singh in other prominent roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music of the film, while Philomin Raj is doing the editing.

Vettaiyan is expected to hit the theaters in October 2024.