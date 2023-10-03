Thalaivar170 is getting bigger and bigger. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is teaming up with Rajinikanth after almost 32 years in this action drama. They last acted together in Mukul S Anand's Hum. Interestingly, it looks like BigB is connecting with all his old pals now as he is also collaborating with Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

Thalaivar170 is rumoured to be a cop drama where Rajini will don the khaki avatar once again. He will reportedly appear as a Muslim cop who will start investigating a fake encounter. The plot is said to be inspired by a few real-life incidents.

According to grapevine, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist in the film. Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier will also appear in key roles. Bankrolled by Lyca, the film is helmed by TJ Gnanavel who last directed Suriya in Jai Bhim. Anirudh will compose the music. The film is likely to go on floors soon and is eyeing an early 2024 release.

Superstar Rajinikanth is fresh from the success of Jailer. The Nelson directorial grossed an estimated Rs 72 crore on its opening day worldwide, of which Rs 52 crore was from the domestic box office. The film also registered 2023's biggest opening in Tamil Nadu grossing Rs 23 crore. According to trade pundits, Jailer grossed Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Post the success of the film, there are reports that Nelson is planning to make a sequel with Rajinikanth reprising his role. He also added that it is his dream to direct Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth in one frame. Soon rumour mills started churning out stories that Jailer 2 is likely to have Tamil cinema's two biggest stars-- Rajinikanth and Vijay in lead roles.