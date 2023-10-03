There was widespread speculation that director Imtiaz Ali is working on the sequel of his iconic Jab We Met. The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, was a cult classic. The rumours began early this year when Shahid answered a question about collaborating with Imtiaz Ali again. "I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?" a fan asked. To which Shahid replied, "Smart Boy." This led to speculation that the duo will team up for the sequel after almost 16 years.

However, in a recent interaction with a news channel, the director put an end to all the speculations. "No, It's not happening. I don't have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I've heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don't know what to say. But let's see what happens," he clarified.

The Rockstar director is currently busy with the real-life, rags-to-riches story of Punjab music sensation Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated at the age of 27. Titled Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic is backed by Netflix. Chamkila, often called as the 'Elvis of Punjab,' is regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced and is extremely popular with the village audience. Inspired by his poverty-ridden village life, he wrote songs about extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use, and the hot tempers of Punjabi men. It also earned him a controversial reputation and as a result, his assassination remains a mystery to date. Diljit Dosanjh plays the legendary singer in the film while Parineeti Chopra is the leading lady. AR Rahman is the music director.