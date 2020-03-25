Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a mark for herself in the west, is a social media celebrity as well. She is the second most followed Indian on Instagram after Virat Kohli with 51.2m followers.

With such humongous popularity, no point guessing that the gorgeous lady charges a whopping amount for her promotional posts on the photo-sharing app.

According to a report in Republic World, Priyanka charges about $2,71,000 or Rs1.80 crore per Instagram post for brand promotions. The Quantico actress, who endorses about eight brands including skincare and stationery, had grabbed the 19th rank in the Richest on Instagram 2019 list published by Hopperhq.com.

Celebrities are ranked based on the fee they charge for every promotional post made available online through their respective profiles on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's net worth and remuneration

According to reports, Priyanka's net worth is said to be $20 million. Apart from bagging big movies and starring in the lead of a US show, the Bajirao Mastani actress has opened her own production house which has been churning out good content every year. She apparently charges Rs 12 crores per movie and Rs 5 crore per endorsement. Apart from this, the desi diva made a huge bank balance by charging Rs ₹3 crores per episode of Quantico where she played an FBI agent. A Republic report also stated that she charges somewhere around Rs 4 to 5 crores for a five-minute performance at award shows.

Priyanka Chopra claps from her balcony on India's Janta Curfew day

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress joined from USA in India's nationwide celebration on the Janta Curfew Day (March 22) to express gratitude to the medical practitioners and helpers who are working relentlessly to fight coronavirus. Priyanka, who has been under self-quarantine at home with husband Nick Jonas, stood in her balcony and clapped. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, she said, " People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit."

Several Bollywood celebrities including Bachchans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others joined in the celebration by clapping and cheering from their balconies and terraces.