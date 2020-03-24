As the entire nation comes to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, government officials have urged the citizens to maintain social distancing die to rise in the number of cases. Everyone is adhering to the rules laid by PM Modi and has given off to their house helps. Certainly, with a maid on leave, the burden has come on each individual as they have to manage the household chores. Well it's not only us managing the household chores!

Actors make best use of self-quarantine period

Even Bollywood actors are making the best use of this self-quarantine period by doing fun indoor activities and helping with some household chores as the maids and other helpers have also been advised to practice home-quarantine.

We have always seen B-town celebs gym look, red carpet look, airport looks and now during self-quarantine days we are witnessing their kitchen look as the actors are seeing doing jadu, poccha, cooking omelet, prawns, eating Nutella and more.

From Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan to Nargiz Fakhri, and many more.

International Business Times, India brings to you, straight from the kitchen of B-town actors who turned house help in their own house and donned the hat of chef by making an omelet for survival.

Katrina Kaif

The leading lady of Bollywood broke all records, the moment she stepped into the kitchen in apron washing dishes. Can you believe Katrina giving netizens tutorials on how to wash utensils? Yes, unbelievable!

She had become her own house help yesterday. The actor looked pretty in a red and white striped t-shirt with an apron over it and a white short. She gave a short tutorial who forgot to do their house chores. Appreciating the house help, she wrote, " += really makes u appreciates all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome".

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika captured him washing the utensils in the absence of their house help. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him washing the utensil. He looked handsome in a white t-shirt and a beanie cap while his house chores. He captioned the post, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki..."

Thought the trend master recently was seen trending yet again for his monologue that he shared on coronavirus and why one should maintain social distancing. The video not only went viral our honorable PM Narendra Modi shard it on his Twitter.

Hina Khan

The 'Hacked' actress Hina Khan is sweeping the floor and doing poccha. Sharing a funny video on what her mom makes the actress and her brother will a respite to watch during these tough self-quarantine times.

" #LetsGiveHerABreak #WeShallGetThruThis #JustForFun #NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all....", she wrote on her Instagram.

Always seen decked up Hina in de-glam look is happily cleaning her house and maintaining hygiene is something fans loved seeing her in.

Jennifer Winget

known for her role as Maya in Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget who is always seen prim and properly dressed and ready to kill us with her glamorous looks was seen cooking an omelet. Her kitchen look is as normal and casual as ours.

Check out:

However, the actor doesn't know to cook but as cooks are on off owing to coronavirus outbreak she is trying her hands-on cooking.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is trying his hands at something new. He has taken to cooking prawn! Sidharth on Saturday shared a video on his Instagram which read as, "Well, it's never too late to try something new! Here's #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well-Winking face with tongue Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things,"

Dressed in a casual T-shirt and track Sid looks handsome and how!

Varun Dhawan

The fitness freak actor is not only giving his fans a sneak peek of his fitness regime but is also seen cooking basic food like an omelet. His classic tutorials as a chef have made us go LMAO. Varun at his quirkiest best showed his fans how to make an omelet. His uber kool kitchen look is similar to his gym looks. We must say after his marriage if the cook doesn't turn up Varun will make suspicious and mouth smacking food for Natasha.

Sara Ali Khan

The ever cute and simple actor is keeping up with the trend and went on to make an omelet for herself to beat the hunger pangs. She shared on her IG story on how to make bread omelet.

Nargiz Fakhri

Nargiz Fakhri was seen carrying out all the household chores right from washing utensils, cleaning toilets, putting the clothes in the washing machine to dusting. She shared a hilarious Tik Tok video on her Instagram and captioned it as "Are you bored?". The actress was sporting a hooded jacket and pants. She had also tied a scarf on her head.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

They are seen as having some cozy cooking and chill time. The romantic couple is teasing their fans with their pictures be it food pics, cute and cuddly pics or having Nutella and ice cream pics.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The 'Dangal' actress was also seen sweeping the floor in the absence of her servant. She chooses a comfortable outfit as she has to clean the floor. Sana opted for a white casual T-shirt and capris. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself sweeping the floor and captioned it as "Main jhaado marti" #quarantine #timepass.

Malika Arora

The fashionista who is often seen flaunting her gym and yoga looks was seen showing off her cooking skills as her cook is on leave due to the COVID-19 scare. The actress shared a video where she loves cooking but hardly gets time because of a busy lifestyle. However, now, this self-isolation period she gave her time to cook some healthy and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. "Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilize this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome #quarantine #covid_19", she wrote.



Dressed in white casual and blue tracks with a hairband, Malika looked simple yet beautiful.

So readers of the International Business Times, India what are your cooking? Are you a helping hand in the absence of your house help?