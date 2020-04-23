Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are among Hollywood's most popular couples and both are quarantining together at the pop star's Malibu mansion.

Miley and Cody have been dating for long and the fans want to know whether marriage is on the cards for the couple.

Reportedly, Cody in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that he is not ready to get married right now.

"I believe in marriage but haven't thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest. I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day," Cody said to the publication.

Miley's reaction

Reacting on Cody's comment about the marriage, Miley, to everyone's surprise, was on the same page with her boyfriend.

A source close to Miley told Hollywood Life that "Instead of rushing towards an engagement, Miley will cross that bridge when she gets to it and at this point, she's simply enjoying things as they are with Cody."

Miley is thus not offended by Cody's statement, the source further added.

Miley and Cody have been sharing steaming selfies during quarantining. Recently Cody shaved his hair in an attempt to raise awareness of 'Clean Cuts For Clean Oceans,' which seeks to eliminate polluting waste from our oceans.

Since splitting with actor Liam Hemsworth and a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Cody and Miley have been dating since last year.