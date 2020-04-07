Not very long ago, Hollywood witnessed one of its most shocking and heartbreaking divorces. The Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split broke many hearts including Liam's, especially after the pictures of his ex-wife kissing Kaitlynn Carter surfaced on the internet.

But thankfully Liam seems to be in a much better place now. The star recently revealed some things that helped him stayed balanced after his split.

The 30 year Hunger Games star plays the role of a man suffering from cancer who takes up an offer to participate in a dangerous game to help his pregnant wife, in his latest venture, Most Dangerous Game. His role required him to work out a lot, which Liam now credits for his good health and positive outlook.

In an interview with Men's Health Australia, Liam revealed, "I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life."

He further said, "This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me."

He was also asked he was focusing on "rebuilding", to which he responded, "Rebuilding? Yeah, that's a good way to put it."

Liam Hemsworth is also doing better on the relationship front, and news of his budding relationship with Gabriella Brooks have been doing the rounds. A source also revealed that "Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley."

Miley and Liam dated on and off for ten years and were married for eight months before going separate ways in August 2019. Their divorced was finalized in February 2020. Miley is now in a relationship with Cody Simpson, in fact the two recently celebrated their six months anniversary.