Pop singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced according to a report by TMZ.

The couple split after the eight months of marriage and had filed for divorce in August last year.

Miley and Liam married on December 23, 2018.

As per the report by TMZ, a judge approved the pop sensation's divorce papers yesterday and documents obtained by the site revealed that the couple will be legally single from February 22, 2020.

Hunger Games' actor Liam, 30, filed for divorce in August, just weeks after the news of their separation was made public. The actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the break up.

In an Instagram post last year in August, the actor wrote "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward"

He further added "this is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her cheating on the actor was the reason behind the filing of the divorce.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus said in one of a series of tweets. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will." she said.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share," billboard reported.

The singer and the actor first met at the set of the film The Last Song and got engaged later in 2012 and further ended their relationship in September 2013. Their romance rekindled in 2015 and they tied a knot in December 2018.