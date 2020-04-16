Pop sensation Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are having a great time in lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Simpson is in quarantine in Miley's house at Malibu. The couple shared a steaming mirror selfie on the social media account.

Cody shaves his hair to raise awareness

In the black and white mirror selfie, Cody can be seen shirtless while Miley is standing next to him flaunting a black bra. Cody also has a new look in the photo after girlfriend Miley trimmed his signature blonde locks hairstyle.

He then shaved his hair in an attempt to raise awareness of 'Clean Cuts For Clean Oceans,' which seeks to eliminate polluting waste from our oceans.

The competition is reportedly sponsored by 4ocean business, which has promised to take one pound of garbage out of the ocean for anyone who shakes their heads and shares a picture of it.

Since splitting with actor Liam Hemsworth and a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Cody and Miley have been dating since last year.

Recently Miley Cyrus's '7 Things' song was being displayed by searching giant Google when Indian citizens were looking for Prime Minister Modi's 7 things to keep in mind during extended lockdown which was announced on April 14 after the first phase of lockdown ended.