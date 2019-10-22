Miley Cyrus was recently a part of an Instagram live with her boyfriend Cody Simpson, where she talked about finding true love. However, a comment that she made was not well-received by her fans.

Miley stated during the chat that one does not need to be gay as there are good men out there and one just has to find them. She added that though she always thought she was gay, that is not true as she has met one good person - Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus, who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth for a long time, said: "There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**s out there, you've just got to find them."

"You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know? I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**s. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she added.

Fans were quick to notice that as per the statement, being gay is a choice and for this, several called her out. Users on Twitter called Miley's statement insulting. "Women don't 'have to be gay' because they 'can't find a good person with a d**k. Don't use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn't find a boyfriend. People aren't queer because they 'gave up' on men," fans said.

Check out other such responses:

waking up to new news miley cyrus is a queer baiter is ? — gay goose fan account (@lucywalkingshaw) October 21, 2019

Bro miley saying you don’t have to be gay there are good men out there....? my good sis about to be dragged ....Miley baby some people just are attracted to women and or men , not because men are dicks and. Ice versa...she actin up ???? don’t mind her pic.twitter.com/fc5Bl8r04j — ? (@Thickleycyrus) October 21, 2019

After parting ways with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was seeing Kaitlynn Carter, the separated wife of Brody Jenner. They reportedly dated for a month or two. From October, the "Wrecking Ball" singer is in a relationship with Cody Simpson. The latter has announced that they are in a committed and passionate relationship.