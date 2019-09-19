Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' fans were left in shock when the duo announced the news of their separation. But looks like Liam is not pleased after seeing Miley moving on right after their split.

Liam and Miley's relationship began while they were filming The Last Song. After a three-year-long on-again, off-again relationship, the couple announced in 2012 that they are engaged. However, they ended their relationship in 2013 but stayed friends. Rumours started to surface in 2016 that Liam and Miley are planning to get back together in October the same year. Miley confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she and Liam are engaged again.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married on December 23, 2018, at their own home in Tennessee. However, on August 10 Cyrus announced separation and eleven days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce. Since then, Cyrus has reportedly been dating Kaitlynn Carter, the separated wife of Brody Jenner.

The Australian actor is reportedly not happy to see his ex-wife moving on so fast. As per a recent report by Hollywood Life, the acclaimed movie star was reportedly hurt when he realized that his former wife has moved. An insider said that Liam does not have control over Miley's emotions or feelings but "it makes it look to him that their relationship wasn't as important as he thought it was all along".

Miley Cyrus has reportedly released a breakup song that most of the fans think is about her ex-husband. Since then, she and Kaitlynn are living together. As per an earlier report, both Miley and Kaitlynn are inseparable as the latter has been a huge support system for the singer.

"The feelings are still very raw and he is trying to deal with it the best he can but it is going to take some time and he is giving himself all the time he needs to get over it all," the source added. "Because he is not looking for love right now to comfort his emotions."

As of now, it is not clear whether Miley Cyrus' recent romantic endeavour with Kaitlynn Carter is serious or not. But there are millions of fans who are still rooting for her to get back together with Liam Hemsworth