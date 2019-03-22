Miley Cyrus knows how to welcome the summer. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos with captions that will make you smirk.

As we all know, Miley Cyrus is all set to perform at a number of music festivals that includes Woodstock and Glastonbury. Before she will start preparing for the same, Miley took some time out to enjoy the summer.

Miley Cyrus uploaded several pictures and based on the teasing captions, it looks like she is having a time of her life. One photo features the "Wrecking Ball" singer sunbathing nude with the caption, "Festival season is here, I'm queer and ready to party! Lets go summer 2019!" The caption was followed by the three rainbow emoticons.

In another picture, Miley Cyrus is seeing riding a huge chicken.

She is also seen chatting on the phone while asking her fans to call their father to get some money so that you can "catch your girl at the gigs this summer."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus' fans have been long waiting to hear some new music from the acclaimed singer. Her last album was Younger Now, which she dropped in 2017. Ever since then, she has been busy with her wedding with Liam Hemsworth, working in a feature film, and attending the award shows. But it looks like she is all ready for a seventh album.

As earlier reported, Miley Cyrus shared a photoshoot picture of herself. In the video, she is sporting a sexy short dress. Miley asked her fans to have to their attention as something "sickening" was coming. She even added seven record emoticons to the post, which made several to think that a brand new album is on its way.

Miley Cyrus' sixth album, Younger Now, was debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 with the first-week figures of 45k album-equivalent units. The two singles released from the album, "Malibu" and "Younger Now" peaked at No. 10 and 79 on the United States' Billboard 100.

The Hannah Montana star finally got married to Liam Hemsworth and fans are speculating that her new studio album will feature the stories about her love for Liam and how well they are celebrating their married life.